Adobe rolls out update to fix zero-day security bug in Acrobat PDF reader apps

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/adobe">Adobe</a> has released a new security patch to its PDF applications that fixes a critical vulnerability.</p><p>The security issue marked as 'CVE-2026-34621' is a zero-day bug. It allows hackers to incorporate malware into a PDF file to take over Windows and Mac computers.</p><p>For the uninitiated, zero-day means a software security vulnerability, where the concerned experts (in this case, engineers at Adobe) were previously unaware of its existence, but some hackers may have exploited it to attack subscribers' computers.</p>.Google turns on end-to-end encryption security on Gmail for smartphones.<p>Adobe has acknowledged that the vulnerability in its PDF reader apps has been exploited by bad actors worldwide for months, but did not reveal how many were affected.</p><p>The company has thanked Haifei Li (EXPMON) for detecting the security issue in its apps.</p><p>Adobe has confirmed that users of Acrobat DC, Reader DC, and Acrobat 2024 are affected, and has advised subscribers to update their software to the latest versions as soon as possible.</p><p>Users can update their applications--Acrobat DC, Reader DC, and Acrobat 2024 -- manually by choosing Help > Check for Updates. </p><p>In a related development, Adobe recently launched Student Spaces in the Acrobat application. It is a free <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">Artificial Intelligence</a> beta tool. With this, students or parents can add class notes, docs and links to the Acrobat app. It will quickly generate study guides and mind maps that make studying easier. </p><p>It can also convert texts to audio in a simple podcast format and even make it more crisp with short audio summaries for better understanding of the topic.</p><p>If the topic is too complex, Acrobat's AI Assistant can act as a tutor. It can break down complex topics, provide clear explanations with interactive citations linked directly within the documents, so the user can verify and trust every answer. </p>.Adobe launches Student Spaces, a free AI tool to help make studying faster.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>