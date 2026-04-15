Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Adobe rolls out update to fix zero-day security bug in Acrobat PDF reader apps

Adobe has acknowledged that the vulnerability in its PDF reader apps has been exploited by bad actors worldwide for months, but did not reveal how many were affected.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 12:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 April 2026, 12:57 IST
TechnologyAdobeTechnology NewsDH TechcybersecurityPDFZero-dayZero-day vulnerability

Follow us on :

Follow Us