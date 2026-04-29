Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Vivo and Oppo join Google and Samsung in enabling QuickShare for cross-platform file transfers with iPhones.
Key points
• QuickShare expansion
QuickShare, initially introduced by Google for Pixel and iPhone cross-platform sharing, now includes Vivo and Oppo premium phones like the Find X9 series and X300 Ultra.
• Device compatibility
Oppo's Find X9 series and Vivo's X300 Ultra now support QuickShare, enabling wireless file transfers between Android and iPhones.
• How to enable transfer
Users must enable QuickShare on Android and AirDrop on iPhone, then select 'Share with Apple devices' in QuickShare settings for seamless file sharing.
• File sharing capability
The feature allows instant wireless sharing of documents, multiple videos, and images between Android and iPhone devices.
• Future updates
Samsung Galaxy phones are set to receive QuickShare via the OneUI 8.5 update, expanding cross-platform compatibility further.
Key statistics
Next month
Release timeline for Vivo X300 Ultra in India
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 29 April 2026, 14:36 IST