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QuickShare: After Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones, Vivo and Oppo mobiles can AirDrop files to an iPhone

With the new AirDrop-QuickShare feature, users will be able to instantly share any files, such as documents, multiple videos or images at a time wirelessly between an Android phone and an iPhone.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 14:36 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

QuickShare: After Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones, Vivo and Oppo mobiles can AirDrop files to an iPhone

In one line
Vivo and Oppo join Google and Samsung in enabling QuickShare for cross-platform file transfers with iPhones.
Key points
QuickShare expansion
QuickShare, initially introduced by Google for Pixel and iPhone cross-platform sharing, now includes Vivo and Oppo premium phones like the Find X9 series and X300 Ultra.
Device compatibility
Oppo's Find X9 series and Vivo's X300 Ultra now support QuickShare, enabling wireless file transfers between Android and iPhones.
How to enable transfer
Users must enable QuickShare on Android and AirDrop on iPhone, then select 'Share with Apple devices' in QuickShare settings for seamless file sharing.
File sharing capability
The feature allows instant wireless sharing of documents, multiple videos, and images between Android and iPhone devices.
Future updates
Samsung Galaxy phones are set to receive QuickShare via the OneUI 8.5 update, expanding cross-platform compatibility further.
Key statistics
Next month
Release timeline for Vivo X300 Ultra in India
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 29 April 2026, 14:36 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechSamsungiPhoneOppoVivoPixel phonepixelAirDropGalaxy Phones

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