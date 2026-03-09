<p>2026 is a very special year for Apple; it marks the company's 50th anniversary. It kick-started the year with the launch of all-new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-launches-m4-powered-ipad-air-series-3917777">iPad Air M5</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-macbook-air-m5-studio-display-studio-display-launched-key-features-india-price-availability-details-3918877">MacBook Air M5, Studio Display (+ XDR version)</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-announces-all-new-macbook-pro-with-m5-pro-m5-max-silicons-3918910">MacBook Pro (M5 Max & M5 Pro chips)</a>, along with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/new-iphone-17e-with-apple-a19-silicon-launched-india-price-availability-details-3917709">iPhone 17e</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/macbook-neo-apple-launches-colourful-a18-pro-powered-low-cost-laptop-india-price-and-availability-details-3919825">MacBook Neo, a first-of-its-kind low-cost computer</a> from Apple.</p><p>With vibrant colours and reliable A18 Pro silicon, MacBook Neo packs good enough specs to take on Chromebooks and affordable Windows PCs in the market.</p>.March 2026 Pixel Drop: Google rolls out Android update with new AI features .<p>Now, a report has emerged that Apple is geared up to bring all-new powerful 'Ultra' class of premium devices later this year.</p><p>If <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/newsletters/2026-03-08/apple-to-expand-ultra-lines-after-599-macbook-neo-3d-printed-aluminum-imacs-mmhpa12d">sources of</a> Bloomberg's Mark Gurman are to be believed, the Cupertino-based technology major will be bringing three flagships, including the company's first-ever foldable iPhone.</p><p>It is likely to be called iPhone Ultra, to differentiate it from the iPhone Pro and the standard iPhone, similar to how MacBooks and Watches are classified in Apple's product portfolio.</p>.<p>Apple is also planning to bring similar AirPods Ultra and MacBook Ultra, but things may change in the last minutes, and the company may just stick with regular names, noted Gurman. </p><p>The iPhone Ultra may come with generic name like iPhone Fold, like how Samsung, Motorola and other rival brands retail the devices.</p><p>However, one thing is certain: Apple will be expanding the product portfolio with a wide range of price bands, starting with Neo at the low-end and superpremium Pros and Ultra models on the other end.</p><p>The iPhone Fold, which is expected to make its debut this fall in September, is expected to come with an advanced bendable screen, which is unlikely to show any visible crease in the middle and also boasts a very sturdy hinge to hold the panel steady and stable, be able to survive even during an accidental fall on the floor. The display is said to be procured from Samsung, which has set a high benchmark for foldable phones in the market.</p><p>Also, the iPhone Fold will be powered by the A20 Pro series chipset, which promises blazing-fast response time and efficient performance compared to the previous iterations.</p><p>Also, the AirPods Ultra is expected to come with an advanced computer vision camera and will feature Visual Intelligence tech powered by new Siri, which will be run by Google Gemini AI.</p><p>And, the MacBook Ultra is said to feature an OLED-based touch display, and this new addition may jack up the price of the device. It may cost 20 per cent more than Pro models. </p><p>All three devices are expected to launch in late 2026 or early 2027.</p>.MacBook Neo: 10 key aspects you should know about Apple’s low-cost laptop.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>