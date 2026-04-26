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AI and drones no longer futuristic concepts: Gaurav Achha, BonV Aero

Ministry of Agriculture’s Kisan Drone Scheme has deployed subsidised drones to farmers across the country, with plans to establish over 1,500 drone community service centres.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 09:10 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 09:10 IST
India NewsTechnologyMaharashtraArtificial Intelligence

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