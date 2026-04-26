<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">Artificial Intelligence</a> and drones are no longer futuristic concepts—they are actively reshapeing how India farms, delivers goods, responds to disasters, and secures its borders.</p><p>Gaurav Achha, Co-CEO, BonV Aero, one of the leading drone makers in the country said, “In agriculture, AI-powered drones are helping India's farmers do more with less. Drones equipped with multispectral cameras monitor crop health, detect nutrient deficiencies, and optimise fertiliser use — directly improving yields. Research shows drone-based spraying has reduced fertiliser consumption by 20–40 per cent, cutting costs and labour dependency."</p>.BonV Aero brings combat-proven hard-kill counter-drone system to India.<p>According to him, the Ministry of Agriculture’s Kisan Drone Scheme has deployed subsidised drones to farmers across the country, with plans to establish over 1,500 drone community service centres.</p><p>For Last Mile Delivery and Smart Logistics, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is in advanced stages of finalising India's Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone regulatory framework, which will enable AI-integrated drone delivery networks to operate across Indian cities and in towns in the near future. </p><p>“This will be a new era in urban and rural logistics, where road congestion and poor connectivity will be bypassed entirely for time-sensitive deliveries,” Achha told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>For disaster response and infrastructure monitoring, government agencies now deploy AI-enabled drones for automated structural-integrity monitoring of critical public infrastructure — reducing the risk of undetected failures in bridges, metro rail networks, and power grids. </p><p>“In disaster response, heavy-lift drones — drones built by companies like BonV Aero — can airlift emergency supplies, medicines, and relief materials into flood-hit or landslide- affected zones where ground access is completely cut off, working alongside agencies such as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF),” he said. </p><p>On the issue of national security and border watch, the Indian Armed Forces are deploying AI-enabled UAVs for border surveillance, integrating electro-optical and radar feeds into a coherent operational picture. The Government of India’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for drones is ensuring India builds this sovereign capability entirely on its own terms.</p><p>“From field to frontier, AI and drones are not just tools — they are becoming essential infrastructure for a self-reliant India,” he added.</p>