AI begins ushering in an age of killer robots

The weapons are cruder than the slick stuff of science-fiction blockbusters, like "The Terminator" and its T-1000 liquid-metal assassin, but they are a step toward such a future. While these weapons aren't as advanced as expensive military-grade systems made by the United States, China and Russia, what makes the developments significant is their low cost -- just thousands of dollars or less -- and ready availability.

Except for the munitions, many of these weapons are built with code found online and components such as hobbyist computers, like Raspberry Pi, that can be bought from Best Buy and a hardware store. Some U.S. officials said they worried that the abilities could soon be used to carry out terrorist attacks.

For Ukraine, the technologies could provide an edge against Russia, which is also developing autonomous killer gadgets -- or simply help it keep pace. The systems raise the stakes in an international debate about the ethical and legal ramifications of AI on the battlefield. Human rights groups and United Nations officials want to limit the use of autonomous weapons for fear that they may trigger a new global arms race that could spiral out of control.

In Ukraine, such concerns are secondary to fighting off an invader.

"We need maximum automation," said Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's minister of digital transformation, who has led the country's efforts to use tech startups to expand advanced fighting capabilities. "These technologies are fundamental to our victory."

Autonomous drones like Vyriy's have already been used in combat to hit Russian targets, according to Ukrainian officials and video verified by The New York Times. Fedorov said the government was working to fund drone companies to help them rapidly scale up production.

Major questions loom about what level of automation is acceptable. For now, the drones require a pilot to lock onto a target, keeping a "human in the loop" -- a phrase often invoked by policymakers and AI ethicists. Ukrainian soldiers have raised concerns about the potential for malfunctioning autonomous drones to hit their own forces. In the future, constraints on such weapons may not exist.

Ukraine has "made the logic brutally clear of why autonomous weapons have advantages," said Stuart Russell, an AI scientist and professor at the University of California, Berkeley, who has warned about the dangers of weaponized AI. "There will be weapons of mass destruction that are cheap, scalable and easily available in arms markets all over the world."