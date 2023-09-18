AI-generated obituary on MSN calls deceased NBA player 'useless'

The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) has often been celebrated in various industries. However, there are some industries where AI's introduction has been rather dubious.

In perhaps the latest example of an AI faux pas, the MSN news portal this week ran an AI-generated obituary from an unknown publisher called Race Track commemorating former NBA player Brandon Hunter, who passed away unexpectedly on September 12.

However, instead of a respectful article on the former player, the headline read, "Brandon Hunter useless at 42."