Soon after releasing an AI priest, a Catholic advocacy group had to defrock the chatbot after it claimed time and again that it was a real member of the clergy.

'Father Justin' claimed that it was a real priest living in Italy's Assisi and had been inclined to priesthood since a young age.

“Our goal with the Father Justin app is to leverage the power of large language models—or ‘LLMs’—to create an engaging and informative experience for those exploring the Catholic faith,” said Chris Costello, director of I.T. at Catholic Answers.

However, the chatbot garnered much criticism online for being misleading.

"I asked ‘Father Justin’ to hear my confession, and it did so, simulating a ‘virtual confession,’ all the way to giving me absolution and a penance...Second, I asked if I could baptize my baby with Gatorade in an emergency, and ‘Father Justin’ said yes — and of course, that’s not true. I can’t baptize my baby with Gatorade," The Pillar quoted a user as saying.

Moreover, in a post shared by a user on platform X(formerly known as Twitter), it can be seen that the AI priest takes confession and appears to offer sacrament as well.

"I guess it's good that he says he can't offer the sacrament...but then encourages the confession? Holy Ethical, Theological, and Privacy Nightmare, Batman!" the user wrote.