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Hometechnology

Apple AirPods Pro 2,3 finally gets hearing health test feature in India; here's how to do it

The critical aspect of hearing loss is that, unlike a fever or cold that appears suddenly, it is a gradual condition that worsens silently over time before the person becomes aware of it.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 04:56 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Apple AirPods Pro 2,3 finally gets hearing health test feature in India; here's how to do it

In one line
Apple AirPods Pro 2 and 3 now offer a hearing health test feature in India via iOS/iPadOS updates.
Key points
Gradual hearing loss
Hearing loss develops silently over time, making early detection crucial but often overlooked.
Affordable alternative
AirPods Pro 2 and 3 provide a cost-effective hearing health test compared to expensive medical-grade hearing aids.
Feature availability
The hearing test feature, introduced in 2024 for select Western countries, is now available in India.
Test procedure
Users can perform a 5-minute hearing test in a quiet room via iPhone/iPad settings after ensuring firmware updates.
Result interpretation
Test results classify hearing loss into categories (e.g., mild, moderate, severe) and recommend next steps.
Key statistics
1.5 billion people
Global hearing loss prevalence
Rs 37,000 to Rs 6.2 lakh
Cost range of medical-grade hearing aids in India
Less than Rs 25,000
Price of AirPods Pro 2
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Apple hearing test feature.

Apple hearing test feature.

Credit: Apple

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Published 21 May 2026, 04:56 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechEarphoneshearing lossearbudsTWShearingAirPodsTWS earbuds

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