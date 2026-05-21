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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Apple AirPods Pro 2 and 3 now offer a hearing health test feature in India via iOS/iPadOS updates.
Key points
• Gradual hearing loss
Hearing loss develops silently over time, making early detection crucial but often overlooked.
• Affordable alternative
AirPods Pro 2 and 3 provide a cost-effective hearing health test compared to expensive medical-grade hearing aids.
• Feature availability
The hearing test feature, introduced in 2024 for select Western countries, is now available in India.
• Test procedure
Users can perform a 5-minute hearing test in a quiet room via iPhone/iPad settings after ensuring firmware updates.
• Result interpretation
Test results classify hearing loss into categories (e.g., mild, moderate, severe) and recommend next steps.
Key statistics
1.5 billion people
Global hearing loss prevalence
Rs 37,000 to Rs 6.2 lakh
Cost range of medical-grade hearing aids in India
Less than Rs 25,000
Price of AirPods Pro 2
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Apple hearing test feature.
Published 21 May 2026, 04:56 IST