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Hometechnology

AirPods Pro 4: Apple tipped to launch camera-equipped earbuds in late 2027

The camera on the new AirPods Pro will not support video calling. It will be more like eyes with low vision, just good enough to capture the surrounding environment around the owner to offer contextually correct responses.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 12:58 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Apple AirPods Pro with built-in camera to launch in 2027

In one line
Apple plans to launch AirPods Pro with a built-in camera in September 2027 for enhanced visual intelligence and Siri functionality.
Key points
Camera integration
The AirPods Pro 4th gen will feature a built-in camera housed in a longer stem, designed for context-aware responses rather than video calling.
Visual intelligence
The camera will enable features like live translation of foreign-language menus or providing details about landmarks via Siri, powered by Google Gemini.
Privacy features
A privacy-centric LED light will illuminate when the camera is active, alerting others nearby to maintain transparency.
Development phase
The new AirPods Pro are currently in design validation testing (DVT) within Apple’s engineering team, with potential mass production following successful tests.
Broader AI ecosystem
Apple is also developing AI smart glasses and an AI pendant with a camera, expanding its wearable AI portfolio.
Key statistics
September 2027
Launch date for AirPods Pro with camera
2026 Q3 and 2027 Q1
IPhone 18 series staggered launch phases
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 18 June 2026, 12:58 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechcameraAirPodsAirPods Pro

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