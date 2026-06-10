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Hometechnology

Airtel's 'Priority Postpaid' gets a new name — But why the Net Neutrality debate isn't over

Airtel has made changes on the website, and signals on mobile phones are also displaying the "Fast lane" name now.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 10:41 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 10:41 IST
TelecomAirtelBharati Airtel

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