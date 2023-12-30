All about BharatGPT, the joint AI project of Reliance Jio & IIT Bombay

Reliance Jio, a prominent player in the telecommunications and streaming industry, is expanding its presence in the field of artificial intelligence. In collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Jio is preparing to launch its new AI project called, appropriately named as BharatGPT.

The announcement was made by Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio during the annual Techfest of IIT Bombay. As the largest telecom service provider in India, Jio aims to leverage the capabilities of generative pretrained transformers and large language models, in partnership with Prof Ganesh Ramakrishnan from IIT Bombay's Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

The focus of this project is to develop AI solutions for key business verticals such as telecom and retail. Ambani emphasized that Jio is committed to integrating AI across all sectors of their organization, not just as a standalone vertical. "We are working very hard to launch AI not only as a vertical inside our organization, but horizontally across all our sectors," Akash Ambani said.

Through BharatGPT and Jio's AI advancements, they plan to introduce new offerings in media, commerce, communications, and devices.

The project involves collaboration with a consortium of other IITs, in addition to IIT Bombay.