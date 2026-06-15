All-new OnePlus N6 budget Android phone to launch this month-end

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OnePlus to launch its new budget N6 smartphone in India on June 30, priced between ₹18,000 and ₹25,000.
Key points
• Budget series launch
The OnePlus N6 is part of a new budget-focused N Series, positioned below the Nord series, targeting affordability and accessibility.
• Pricing and availability
The device will be priced between ₹18,000 and ₹25,000 and launch globally in India on June 30, with Amazon as the sole e-commerce partner.
• Design and features
The N6 will feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display, dual cameras (50MP main + 8MP ultra-wide), an 8,000mAh battery with 80W charging, and run OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16.
• Performance and specs
Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Super chipset, it promises smooth performance, long battery life, and lag-free gaming, with a 16MP front camera.
• Colour options and design cues
The device will be available in greenish grey and black, with flat rails, curved corners, and minimal camera protrusion, omitting additional buttons to reduce costs.
Key statistics
₹18,000 to ₹25,000
Price range in Indian Rupees
June 30
Launch date in India
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Credit: OnePlus/Amazon website
Published 15 June 2026, 11:29 IST