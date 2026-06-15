All-new OnePlus N6 budget Android phone to launch this month-end

OnePlus to launch its new budget N6 smartphone in India on June 30, priced between ₹18,000 and ₹25,000.

Key points

• Budget series launch The OnePlus N6 is part of a new budget-focused N Series, positioned below the Nord series, targeting affordability and accessibility.

• Pricing and availability The device will be priced between ₹18,000 and ₹25,000 and launch globally in India on June 30, with Amazon as the sole e-commerce partner.

• Design and features The N6 will feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display, dual cameras (50MP main + 8MP ultra-wide), an 8,000mAh battery with 80W charging, and run OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16.

• Performance and specs Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Super chipset, it promises smooth performance, long battery life, and lag-free gaming, with a 16MP front camera.