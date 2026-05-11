<p>Tokyo: Alphabet, the parent company of Google, is considering selling Japanese yen bonds, according to a bookrunner's message seen by Reuters.</p><p>A deal could consist of a senior unsecured bond and would be subject to market conditions, the message said. It did not mention a potential deal size.</p><p>The issuance is expected to total several hundred billion yen, according to a source with direct knowledge of the deal who was not authorised to speak on the matter and declined to be identified.</p><p>Terms are expected to be decided this month, the source added.</p><p>Alphabet did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.</p><p>A sale would mark Alphabet's first yen bond issue, according to LSEG data.</p><p>The world's largest technology companies are increasingly tapping debt markets to fund costly artificial intelligence ambitions, marking a shift from Silicon Valley's traditional reliance on cash for investments.</p><p>Big Tech is now expected to spend more than $700 billion on AI infrastructure this year, a sharp increase from $410 billion in 2025.</p><p>Alphabet has mandated Mizuho, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley to work on the potential transaction, the message said.</p><p>Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bank of America and Mizuho declined to comment.</p><p>Alphabet last week raised almost $17 billion through two bond sales - a 9 billion euro ($10.6 billion) issue and a C$8.5 billion ($6.2 billion) issue, according to the company's filings.</p><p>In late April, it raised its annual capital spending forecast by $5 billion to between $180 billion and $190 billion, and said it was planning another significant increase in 2027. </p>