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Alphabet eyes Japanese yen bond sale, book runner's message shows

Alphabet ‌has mandated Mizuho, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley to work on the potential transaction, the message said.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 08:35 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 08:35 IST

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