Amazon Great Indian sale 2024: Apple MacBook Air M1 can now be grabbed for less than Rs 45,000

American e-commerce major Amazon has kicked off the much awaited Great Indian Festival sale 2024 in India.
The company is offering big discounts on a wide range of products such as apparel, home appliances, sports kits, gym equipment and consumer electronics goods such as computers.
During its launch, the Apple MacBook Air M1 used to cost close to Rs 1 lakh. Now, it is available for less than half of its MRP.
The 13-inch variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage is available for Rs 58,990. Also, customers with SBI cards can avail a Rs 3,000 discount.
Further, there is an exchange deal up to Rs 11,900. If you happen to have an old working laptop, you can trade it in for the new MacBook Air.
So, by combining the two offers, customers can get the MacBook Air M1 for as low as Rs 44,090.
MacBook Air M1 listed on Amazon India website.
Credit: Screengrab of Amazon website
Apple MacBook Air M1: Key features you should know
The M1 silicon, which powers the MacBook Air is made using 5-nanometer process technology. It comes equipped with a whopping 16 billion transistors.
Also, the M1 features an 8-core CPU consisting of four high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores. With the integrated Apple Neural Engine, it can deliver fast and efficient CPU and GPU performance.
Apple M1's eight cores can run close to 25,000 threads simultaneously and the GPU can handle any heavy-duty task with ease, smooth playback of multiple 4K video streams, and even render complex 3D scenes.
It is more than enough for college-going kids to use for project work.
Also, later in the year, the Apple MacBook Air M1 will get Apple Intelligence features.
Apple Intelligence will work systemwide seamlessly, including native apps such as Siri digital assistant, Notes, iMessage, Mail, Photos app and even third-party apps installed across all devices.
List of Apple devices eligible to get Apple Intelligence feature with software update
Apple iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, iPad Air (with M1 and newer versions), iPad Pro (with M1 and newer versions), MacBook Air (with M1 and newer versions), MacBook Pro (M1 and later), iMac (M1 and later), Mac mini (M1 and later), Mac Studio (M1 and later), and iMac (M2 Ultra).
For Amazon Prime members, it is offering exclusive one-day early access. Others can avail the lucrative benefits on computers and smartphones from Friday (September 27).
Published 26 September 2024, 16:44 IST