Amazon Great Indian sale 2024: Apple MacBook Air M1 can now be grabbed for less than Rs 45,000

Apple MacBook Air M1: Key features you should know

The M1 silicon, which powers the MacBook Air is made using 5-nanometer process technology. It comes equipped with a whopping 16 billion transistors.

Also, the M1 features an 8-core CPU consisting of four high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores. With the integrated Apple Neural Engine, it can deliver fast and efficient CPU and GPU performance.

Apple M1's eight cores can run close to 25,000 threads simultaneously and the GPU can handle any heavy-duty task with ease, smooth playback of multiple 4K video streams, and even render complex 3D scenes.

It is more than enough for college-going kids to use for project work.

Also, later in the year, the Apple MacBook Air M1 will get Apple Intelligence features.

Apple Intelligence will work systemwide seamlessly, including native apps such as Siri digital assistant, Notes, iMessage, Mail, Photos app and even third-party apps installed across all devices.