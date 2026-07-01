Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Amazon Prime Day: OnePlus phones, tablets, earphones to get big discounts in India this weekend

The OnePlus Nord CE6 and OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite will also be available with exciting offers, bringing their effective prices down to Rs 29,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 14:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Amazon Prime Day: OnePlus phones to get big discounts in India this weekend

In one line
Amazon Prime Day in India offers significant discounts on OnePlus phones and accessories this weekend.
Key facts
Prime Day sale dates
Amazon Prime Day 2026 will take place from July 4 to July 7, featuring discounts across multiple product categories.
OnePlus Nord CE discounts
The OnePlus Nord CE6 and Nord CE6 Lite are available with discounts, reducing prices to Rs 29,999 and Rs 22,999 respectively.
Premium OnePlus phone deals
High-end models like the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R are offered with price reductions, such as Rs 81,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant.
Accessories discounts
OnePlus earphones, including Buds Pro 3 and Buds 4, are available at reduced prices starting from Rs 5,599.
Bank discounts and cashbacks
Additional instant bank discounts and cashbacks further lower the effective prices of OnePlus devices during the sale.
Key statistics
July 4-7
Prime Day sale duration
Rs 29,999
OnePlus Nord CE6 price reduction
Rs 22,999
OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite price reduction
Rs 81,999
OnePlus 15 price reduction
Rs 9,999
Buds Pro 3 discounted price
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 July 2026, 14:31 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAmazonOnePlussmartphonesAmazon PrimeEarphonesTabletAmazon Prime DayDiscounts

Follow us on :

Follow Us