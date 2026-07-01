Amazon Prime Day: OnePlus phones, tablets, earphones to get big discounts in India this weekend

Amazon Prime Day in India offers significant discounts on OnePlus phones and accessories this weekend.

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Key facts

• Prime Day sale dates Amazon Prime Day 2026 will take place from July 4 to July 7, featuring discounts across multiple product categories.

• OnePlus Nord CE discounts The OnePlus Nord CE6 and Nord CE6 Lite are available with discounts, reducing prices to Rs 29,999 and Rs 22,999 respectively.

• Premium OnePlus phone deals High-end models like the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R are offered with price reductions, such as Rs 81,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant.

• Accessories discounts OnePlus earphones, including Buds Pro 3 and Buds 4, are available at reduced prices starting from Rs 5,599.