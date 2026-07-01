Amazon Prime Day: OnePlus phones, tablets, earphones to get big discounts in India this weekend

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Amazon Prime Day in India offers significant discounts on OnePlus phones and accessories this weekend.
Key facts
• Prime Day sale dates
Amazon Prime Day 2026 will take place from July 4 to July 7, featuring discounts across multiple product categories.
• OnePlus Nord CE discounts
The OnePlus Nord CE6 and Nord CE6 Lite are available with discounts, reducing prices to Rs 29,999 and Rs 22,999 respectively.
• Premium OnePlus phone deals
High-end models like the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R are offered with price reductions, such as Rs 81,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant.
• Accessories discounts
OnePlus earphones, including Buds Pro 3 and Buds 4, are available at reduced prices starting from Rs 5,599.
• Bank discounts and cashbacks
Additional instant bank discounts and cashbacks further lower the effective prices of OnePlus devices during the sale.
Key statistics
July 4-7
Prime Day sale duration
Rs 29,999
OnePlus Nord CE6 price reduction
Rs 22,999
OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite price reduction
Rs 81,999
OnePlus 15 price reduction
Rs 9,999
Buds Pro 3 discounted price
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 01 July 2026, 14:31 IST