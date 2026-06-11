Amid decline in revenue, Microsoft's Xbox division plans major layoffs in July

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/microsofts-biggest-india-data-center-on-track-to-go-live-in-mid-2026-executive-says-4008766">Microsoft's Xbox</a> is reportedly planning a major overhaul in organisational setup early next month.</p><p>Due to a decline in revenue, Xbox is slated for significant cuts to the budget for marketing and Asha Sharma, who took over as CEO of Xbox in February this year, is set to restructure corporate portfolios, including layoffs, <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-06-10/xbox-plans-significant-layoffs-as-it-transforms-under-new-ceo-asha-sharma">reported</a> <em>Bloomberg</em>, citing company insiders.</p>.<p>There is no word on the number of job cuts just yet, but it is likely to be revealed at the end of Microsoft's fiscal year, on June 30.</p><p>Besides the marketing budget, Xbox is expected to reduce the need for subscriptions to third-party generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) tools.</p>.Google to hold recruitment drive at Visvesvaraya Technological University; train 25,000 students in AI.<p>Recently, it cut down on Anthropic's Claude AI model and asked employees to move to the GitHub Copilot platform. Apparently, it is a strategic move to avoid costly subscription bills caused by heavy users in the company. </p><p>In a internal memo to employees, Asha reportedly said that the Xbox's accountability margin fell by three per cent. Over the past five years, Microosoft spent $20 billion plus on content, marketing and hardware subsidies on Xbox. And, yet the latter suffered $500 million decline in annual revenues.</p><p>The news comes just days after Xbox celebrated its 25th anniversary. Also, it launched an all-new special Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition gaming console. In a surprise move, Asha Sharma announced to give away the newly announced Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition consoles for free to all the attendees at the FanFest LA event.</p>.Microsoft unveils special Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition.<p>Besides the hardware (gaming console and accessories), Xbox also owns several animation studios with large teams overseeing game development and runs subscription models. The layoffs may affect all teams across the world.</p>.CERT-In flags critical security vulnerabilities in Microsoft 365 Copilot.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>