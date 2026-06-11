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Hometechnology

Amid decline in revenue, Microsoft's Xbox division plans major layoffs in July

There is no word on the number of job cuts just yet, but it is likely to be revealed at the end of Microsoft's fiscal year, on June 30.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 10:26 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 10:26 IST
Business NewsTechnologyTechnology NewsMicrosoftXboxDH Techlayoffjob cuts

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