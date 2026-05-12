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Samsung launches refurbished Galaxy phones in India amid rising RAM and storage chip prices.
Key points
• Samsung's Certified Re-Newed programme
Samsung introduces refurbished Galaxy phones in India with a one-year warranty, genuine components, and software updates, ensuring performance and reliability.
• Supply constraints driving prices
Rising costs of RAM and storage chips due to supply constraints have led to higher smartphone prices, prompting companies to explore refurbished options.
• Market decline in shipments
Smartphone shipments in India declined by 2% YoY, with a further expected drop of 10-12% in 2026, attributed to high DRAM and NAND flash prices.
• Semiconductor prioritization
Major semiconductor firms are prioritizing production for generative AI services, exacerbating supply shortages for smartphones and other devices.
• Industry trend toward refurbished devices
More companies are expected to launch refurbished phone programs as RAM and storage prices remain high, with no immediate relief in sight.
Key statistics
2%
Smartphone market decline YoY
10-12%
Expected smartphone shipment decline in 2026
14-15%
Price increase for 2026 phones
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Photo Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Published 12 May 2026, 11:31 IST