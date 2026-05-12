Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Amid supply constraints, surging prices of RAM and storage chips, Samsung offers refurbished Galaxy phones in India

More smartphone companies are expected to come up with similar plans, as there is no news of prices of RAM and storage coming down anytime soon.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 11:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Amid supply constraints, surging prices of RAM and storage chips, Samsung offers refurbished Galaxy phones in India

In one line
Samsung launches refurbished Galaxy phones in India amid rising RAM and storage chip prices.
Key points
Samsung's Certified Re-Newed programme
Samsung introduces refurbished Galaxy phones in India with a one-year warranty, genuine components, and software updates, ensuring performance and reliability.
Supply constraints driving prices
Rising costs of RAM and storage chips due to supply constraints have led to higher smartphone prices, prompting companies to explore refurbished options.
Market decline in shipments
Smartphone shipments in India declined by 2% YoY, with a further expected drop of 10-12% in 2026, attributed to high DRAM and NAND flash prices.
Semiconductor prioritization
Major semiconductor firms are prioritizing production for generative AI services, exacerbating supply shortages for smartphones and other devices.
Industry trend toward refurbished devices
More companies are expected to launch refurbished phone programs as RAM and storage prices remain high, with no immediate relief in sight.
Key statistics
2%
Smartphone market decline YoY
10-12%
Expected smartphone shipment decline in 2026
14-15%
Price increase for 2026 phones
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Photo Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 May 2026, 11:31 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidSamsungsmartphonessmartphoneAndroid phoneGalaxy Phones

Follow us on :

Follow Us