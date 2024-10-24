Android 15: List of smartphones eligible for Google's new OS

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6.
Galaxy S series: Galaxy S21 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra.
Galaxy Foldable devices: Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, Z Flip4, Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G, Z Fold5 and Z Fold 6 are slated to get the latest Android 15-based One UI 7.
Galaxy A series: Galaxy A23, A24, A25, A32, A33, A34, A35 5G, A53, A54, A55 5G, Galaxy A73 5G are eligible for Android 15 update.
The Galaxy A14, A15 and its successor A16 5G.
Galaxy M series: The Galaxy M33 and M55 series models too are expected to get new update.
Galaxy F series: The Galaxy F55, F54, and F34 series.
The Galaxy Tab S8 and newer models are expected to get Android 15-based OneUI 7.0 update.
Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, 8 Pro, 8a, Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
OnePlus 12, 12R, OnePlus Open, OnePlus 11, 11R, OnePlus 10 Pro, 10T, 10R, OnePlus Nord 4, CE 4, CE 4 Lite and OnePlus Nord 3 series.
The Nothing Phone 2, 2a, and 2a Plus are confirmed to get Android 15-based NothingOS 3.0 update.
Xiaomi 13 and 14 series are confirmed to get Android 15-based HyperOS update.
Even the Redmi Note 12 and Note 13 series are expected to get the latest update.
More smartphone models are expectected to get Android 15, but with some select features missing, due to outdated hardware limitations.
Vivo X100 series, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and V40 series.
Oppo Find N3 Flip, F27 series, Reno 12 series, K12 series and more
For now, iQOO 12 is confirmed to get Android 15 update. The latest iQOO Z9 series are expected to get new Android-based Funtouch 15 OS.
Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 50 series foldable phones
Motorola Edge 50 series phones are also expected to get Android 15 update.
[Note: More phone models will be added to the list as and when companies officially announce Android 15 updates to their respective phones.]
