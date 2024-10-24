Android 15: List of smartphones eligible for Google's new OS

Galaxy S series: Galaxy S21 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra.

Galaxy Foldable devices: Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, Z Flip4, Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G, Z Fold5 and Z Fold 6 are slated to get the latest Android 15-based One UI 7.

Galaxy A series: Galaxy A23, A24, A25, A32, A33, A34, A35 5G, A53, A54, A55 5G, Galaxy A73 5G are eligible for Android 15 update.

The Galaxy A14, A15 and its successor A16 5G.

Galaxy M series: The Galaxy M33 and M55 series models too are expected to get new update.

Galaxy F series: The Galaxy F55, F54, and F34 series.

The Galaxy Tab S8 and newer models are expected to get Android 15-based OneUI 7.0 update.