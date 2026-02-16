<p>Search engine giant Google has launched the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/samsung-galaxy-s26-android-flagship-to-come-with-qualcomm-snapdragon-8-elite-gen-5-3896205">Android</a> 17 Beta testing for eligible Android phones.</p><p>As this is the first beta of Android 17, the Android developer page has revealed a couple of key features, including security improvements over the predecessor.</p><p>Android 17 is said to come with a new Handoff feature, which allows cross-device continuity for users. For instance, you are typing a message on a supported tablet, and you can instantly switch to an Android phone; he/she can continue to type at the same point on the phone exactly where you stopped on the tablet. However, both devices should have the same app to experience this feature.</p>.Google confirms to bring AirDrop-like QuickShare feature for all non-Pixel Android .<p>The new update is also bringing Android Advanced Protection Mode, which offers Android users a powerful new set of security upgrades which can safeguard against sophisticated spyware-powered attacks. This particular feature is designed as an opt-in feature and can be activated with a single configuration setting. Users can disable or turn on at any time to apply a new set of security protections. More features will be revealed in the new version of Android beta in the coming weeks.</p><p>For now, Android 17 Beta 1 is available only for Pixel phones. Here is the list of phones:</p><p>Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.</p><p>If you are interested in experiencing the new Android 17 first-hand, manually install the system image (here).</p><p>Or try the Android system emulator by following the procedure below.</p><p>Users are advised to install Android 17 beta 1 on a secondary device, as it will contain bugs and most likely be unstable. Regular Android phone users are advised to wait for the final version, which is coming later this year, most likely by the end of July.</p><p><strong>To set up a virtual device to emulate a typical phone, follow these steps:</strong></p><p>Step 1: Install Android Studio Meerkat | 2024.3.1.</p><p>Step 2: In Android Studio, click Tools > SDK Manager.</p><p>Step 3: In the SDK Tools tab, select the latest version of Android Emulator, and then click the OK button. This action installs the latest version if it isn't already installed.</p><p>Step 4: In Android Studio, click Tools > Device Manager. In the Device Manager panel, click the Add (+ button icon) new device, then select Create Virtual Device.</p><p>Step 5: From the Phone Category tab, select a device definition for a supported Pixel device, then click the Next button.</p><p>Step 6: Find the Android 17 system image, named Baklava, and click the Download button (down arrow icon) next to the Release Name. After the download completes, select this system image, and then click the Next button.</p><p>Step 7: Finalise other settings for your virtual device, and then click the Finish button.</p><p>Step 8: After returning to the list of virtual devices in the Device Manager, find your Android 17 virtual device, and then click the Start button (play/resume icon).</p>.Google offers sneak peek at Pixel 10a ahead of launch; what to expect.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>