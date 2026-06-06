Android 17 Beta: List of phones eligible for Google's new mobile OS

Google announces Android 17 beta with new security features and a list of eligible devices.

Key points

• New Android 17 features Android 17 introduces an AI-powered Live Threat Detection system to scan for suspicious app behaviours and an anti-spoofing mechanism to prevent scams.

• Expanded beta eligibility Initially limited to Pixel and Samsung devices, the Android 17 beta now includes OnePlus, Vivo, Realme, Oppo, Sharp, Lenovo, and Honor phones.

• Supported devices list Eligible devices include multiple Pixel models, iQOO 15, Vivo X300, OnePlus 15, Oppo Find X9 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro, Sharp AQUOS sense10, Lenovo YOGA Tab Plus, and Honor Magic8 Pro.

• Beta installation risks Installing the Android 17 beta is technically complex, may contain bugs, and could potentially brick the device, advising non-tech-savvy users to avoid manual installation.