Android 17 Beta: List of phones eligible for Google's new mobile OS

Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Google announces Android 17 beta with new security features and a list of eligible devices.
Key points
• New Android 17 features
Android 17 introduces an AI-powered Live Threat Detection system to scan for suspicious app behaviours and an anti-spoofing mechanism to prevent scams.
• Expanded beta eligibility
Initially limited to Pixel and Samsung devices, the Android 17 beta now includes OnePlus, Vivo, Realme, Oppo, Sharp, Lenovo, and Honor phones.
• Supported devices list
Eligible devices include multiple Pixel models, iQOO 15, Vivo X300, OnePlus 15, Oppo Find X9 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro, Sharp AQUOS sense10, Lenovo YOGA Tab Plus, and Honor Magic8 Pro.
• Beta installation risks
Installing the Android 17 beta is technically complex, may contain bugs, and could potentially brick the device, advising non-tech-savvy users to avoid manual installation.
• Beta rollout timeline
Google unveiled Android 17 at I/O 2026 and plans to officially release it in one or two months.
Key statistics
One or two months
Time until official release
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Android 17 beta installation on Vivo and iQOO devices.
Published 06 June 2026, 13:02 IST