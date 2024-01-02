Android phone: Here's how to review, delete junk content on WhatsApp

Google is all set to bring an end to unlimited storage arrangement with WhatsApp for chat backups later this year.

WhatsApp users are advised to clear up old chats, photos, and videos, particularly those useless forwarded content from friends and family. The messenger app has the option to review the content stored on the device linked to a Google Drive account and delete worthless data.

Here's how to review content on WhatsApp:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp >> Go to the Chats tab, tap more options >> Settings.

Step 2: Tap Storage and data >> Manage storage.

Step 3: Tap Larger than 5 MB or select a specific chat.

Step 4: He/she can tap the sort icon to sort by Newest, Oldest, or Largest.

Step 5: Tap an item to review. You can also:

View which chat the item is from and when it was sent: Tap more options > Show in chat >> Star or unstar the item: Tap star or unstar. This will help in identifying personal data and discard useless content