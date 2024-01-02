Android phone: Here's how to review, delete junk content on WhatsApp

Google is all set to bring an end to unlimited storage arrangement with WhatsApp for chat backups later this year.
WhatsApp users are advised to clear up old chats, photos, and videos, particularly those useless forwarded content from friends and family. The messenger app has the option to review the content stored on the device linked to a Google Drive account and delete worthless data.
Here's how to review content on WhatsApp:
Step 1: Open WhatsApp >> Go to the Chats tab, tap more options >> Settings.
Step 2: Tap Storage and data >> Manage storage.
Step 3: Tap Larger than 5 MB or select a specific chat.
Step 4: He/she can tap the sort icon to sort by Newest, Oldest, or Largest.
Step 5: Tap an item to review. You can also:
View which chat the item is from and when it was sent: Tap more options > Show in chat >> Star or unstar the item: Tap star or unstar. This will help in identifying personal data and discard useless content
Here's how to delete content on WhatsApp:
Step 1: Open WhatsApp >> Go to the Chats tab, select more options >> Settings.
Step 2: Tap Storage and data> Manage storage.
Step 3: Tap Larger than 5 MB, or select a specific chat.
Delete all at once:
'Delete all items': Tap Select all if you want to delete all items at once.
Handpick individual content:
Delete individual items: Tap and hold an item he/she wants to delete. Select additional items to delete multiple items at once.
Step 4: Tap delete (trash icon) >> Select Delete starred items to delete starred items.
or Select Delete any copies to delete duplicates.
Step 5: Tap Delete.
If you happen to have good memory power and remember videos that need to be deleted, you can search for them on WhatsApp by following this process:
Step 1: Open WhatsApp >> On the Chats tab, tap search.
Step 2: Tap Photos, Videos, or Documents.
Step 3: Tap the item you want to delete.
Step 4: Tap Moremore options > Delete.
Optionally, tap Delete media in this chat.
Step 5: Tap Delete.
Google Photos Storage Quota management support page
[screen-grab]
Also, if you have synced WhatsApp with Google Photos app, you have to delete them too, as it may get duplicated and fill up Google Drive storage.
Users are advised to go to the Google Photos Storage help page (here) to get the estimation and the smart feature will list types of data such as Large Photos & videos, Blurry Photos, Other apps, Screenshots and Unsupported videos.
Based on your requirement, you can delete the unwanted multimedia content.
