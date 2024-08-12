Anti-terror tech group worried Musk's X membership threatens its credibility: Report

A tech industry counter-terrorism organisation is concerned over content posted on Elon Musk's X by Palestinian militant group Hamas and is worried about the social media platform's membership on its board, The Sunday Times reported.

Members of the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT) believe the group's credibility is undermined by X's membership and position on its board, according to The Sunday Times. The GIFCT also includes major social media groups Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and Alphabet's YouTube.

X Corp and the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Sunday Times said that X, formally known as Twitter, is now the easiest social media platform to find Hamas videos, citing the Community Security Trust (CST), a charity that combats extremism and antisemitism.

It said within 10 minutes CST researchers were able to find on X propaganda videos from UK government proscribed terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.