Anushka Sharma flaunts OnePlus Open foldable phone before global launch

OnePlus was first rumoured to launch OnePlus Open, a premium foldable phone in August, but reports emerged that the company is facing display supply issues, and the launch was deferred to September.

However, it did not materialise, but OnePlus US representation while attending TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 event, revealed that the company is ready to showcase the device soon. It is widely reported that OnePlus Open may launch on October 19 and with less than two left before the possible announcement, popular Indian actress Anushka Sharma has already got her hands on the OnePlus foldable phone.

Anushka Sharma was seen with an unreleased OnePlus phone with a big camera module, similar to the OnePlus 11, but it was foldable. Also, the lone big LED flash in the top left corner is the same as seen in a recently leaked photo of the OnePlus Open prototype.

As you can see in the video below (courtesy, Viral Bhayani on Instagram), the phone has a regular display on the cover panel and Sharma goes on to open the device to check out the widescreen.

