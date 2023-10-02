Anushka Sharma flaunts OnePlus Open foldable phone before global launch

OnePlus was first rumoured to launch OnePlus Open, a premium foldable phone in August, but reports emerged that the company is facing display supply issues, and the launch was deferred to September.
However, it did not materialise, but OnePlus US representation while attending TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 event, revealed that the company is ready to showcase the device soon. It is widely reported that OnePlus Open may launch on October 19 and with less than two left before the possible announcement, popular Indian actress Anushka Sharma has already got her hands on the OnePlus foldable phone.
Anushka Sharma was seen with an unreleased OnePlus phone with a big camera module, similar to the OnePlus 11, but it was foldable. Also, the lone big LED flash in the top left corner is the same as seen in a recently leaked photo of the OnePlus Open prototype.
As you can see in the video below (courtesy, Viral Bhayani on Instagram), the phone has a regular display on the cover panel and Sharma goes on to open the device to check out the widescreen.
The way the actress showed off the device sitting in the front seat of the car to the media, looked as if it was stage-managed to offer a sneak peek of the upcoming device. And, many viewers on the X platform said the same.
That aside, the OnePlus phone looks very premium and definitely bigger than Samsung's recently released Galaxy Z Fold5 series.
OnePlus Open: Here's what we know so far
The upcoming OnePlus foldable phone is said to feature a 6.3-inch screen on the cover panel, and inside, when the screen is opened, it can spread up to 8-inch widescreen.
OnePlus Open will come with a sturdy hinge to hold the two display panels, which promises to serve the customer for several years.
Like the current flagship phone OnePlus 11, the new OnePlus Open is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It features 12GB RAM, 256GB (and more) storage, a 4,800 battery, and comes with 67W fast charging support.
As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it is expected to come with a triple-camera module--48MP + 48MP ultra-wide lens + 64MP telephoto lens backed by LiDAR(Light Detection and Ranging) sensor and LED flash on the back. It will also have two selfie cameras-- one 32MP sensor on the cover panel and another 20MP sensor on a wide display inside.
Going by the features and premium build quality, the OnePlus Open is most likely to be priced over Rs 1 lakh.