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Apple acquires MotionVFX, plans for Final Cut Pro integration unclear

It remains to be seen if Apple will bring MotionVFX as a separate app with the Creators Studio bundle or integrate it as a tool to the standalone Final Cut Pro application.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 14:10 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 14:10 IST
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