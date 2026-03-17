Apple acquires MotionVFX, plans for Final Cut Pro integration unclear

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-unveils-airpods-max-2-with-better-anc-capabilities-3933869">Consumer electronics major Apple</a> has acquired a Poland-based company, MotionVFX.</p><p>Founded by Szymon Masiak in 2009, MotionVFX has been the most popular plugin application for Apple Final Cut Pro subscribers.</p><p>It was one of the most optimised transitions, templates, and visual effects, which blended with Final Cut Pro's tools.</p>.After Perplexity Pro, Airtel subscribers get free access to Adobe Express Premium.<p>Now, the entire VFX team will soon be directly working for Apple. There is no official word on the value of the acquisition yet.</p><p>"We are extremely excited to share that MotionVFX is joining the Apple team to continue to empower creators and editors to do their best work. For over 15 years, we’ve been on a mission to create world-class, visually inspiring content and effects for video editors. From the very beginning, we’ve been all about quality, ease of use, and great design. These are also the values that we admire most in Apple’s products, and we’re thrilled to be able to embrace them together," MotionVFX said in a statement to the media.</p><p>It should be noted that Apple earlier this year launched Creators Studio.</p><p>Like Apple TV+ for entertainment, Creators Studio is an all-in-one platform for creative artists and content makers. It houses Apple's most powerful editing applications, including Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and Pixelmator Pro for iPad and Mac computers.</p><p>Additionally, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage features will also be available for Mac devices.</p><p>Now, it remains to be seen if Apple will bring MotionVFX as a separate app with the Creators Studio bundle or integrate it as a tool to the standalone Final Cut Pro application.</p>.Creator Studio: Apple now offers all powerful editings apps under one roof .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>