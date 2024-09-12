Apple AirPods Pro 2 will soon be able to work as clinical-grade hearing aid

This helps users be more engaging in conversation and keeps them connected to the people and environment around them.

That's not all. The user’s personalised hearing profile on AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) is automatically applied to music, movies, games, and phone calls across their devices. Users do not have to adjust the settings every time they switch devices.

Also, users can set up the Hearing Aid feature with an audiogram created by a hearing health professional.

The new feature is expected to be released this year. Apple is awaiting marketing authorisation from global health authorities soon. As noted earlier, it will be supported with AirPods Pro 2 with the latest firmware when paired with a compatible iPhone and iPad. It will be available in more than 100 countries and regions, including the U S, Germany, and Japan.

Though there is no specific mention of India in the list, but hearing aid feature is most likely to be available in India sooner or later.