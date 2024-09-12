Apple AirPods Pro 2 will soon be able to work as clinical-grade hearing aid

As per the recent World Health Organisation, more than 1.5 billion people worldwide are living with hearing loss. As hearing loss worsens gradually over time, most of them lead their life unaware of the issue until it's too late. Also, medical-grade over-the-counter hearing aids are expensive and this is one of the major factors for most people to continue to live in isolation without any assistive support.
Now, Apple is planning to bring a new hearing health aid feature to AirPods Pro 2 via a software update.
With this new intuitive feature, AirPods Pro 2 will be able to support clinical-grade hearing tests based on the standard clinical approach called pure-tone audiometry. There will be no requirement for supervision by a doctor. Users can take themselves with their AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) and a compatible iPhone or an iPad.
And, it detects if there is any hearing issue. AirPods Pro 2 allows users to enable personalised dynamic adjustments. Once turned on, sounds around the user are boosted in real-time.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen).
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
This helps users be more engaging in conversation and keeps them connected to the people and environment around them.
That's not all. The user’s personalised hearing profile on AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) is automatically applied to music, movies, games, and phone calls across their devices. Users do not have to adjust the settings every time they switch devices.
Also, users can set up the Hearing Aid feature with an audiogram created by a hearing health professional.
The new feature is expected to be released this year. Apple is awaiting marketing authorisation from global health authorities soon. As noted earlier, it will be supported with AirPods Pro 2 with the latest firmware when paired with a compatible iPhone and iPad. It will be available in more than 100 countries and regions, including the U S, Germany, and Japan.
Though there is no specific mention of India in the list, but hearing aid feature is most likely to be available in India sooner or later.
Published 12 September 2024, 11:50 IST