Apple announces App Design Awards 2024 ahead of WWDC

To encourage creativity and innovation among developers, Apple rewards app companies with annual App Design Awards.

This year too, the Cupertino-based technology major has picked the top 14 best-in-class applications and games in seven categories-- delight and fun, inclusivity, innovation, interaction, social impact, visuals and graphics, and a new spatial computing category.

Under the delight and fun category, Bears Gratitude and New York Times Games won the top honours.

Developed by Isuru Wanasinghe (Australia), Bears Gratitude is wellness-cum journaling app. It has thoughtfully crafted characters that help create a sense of warmth and routine to support users in building happiness, one day at a time.