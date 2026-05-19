In one line

Key points

• Final Tim Cook keynote CEO Tim Cook will deliver his last keynote presentation as Apple CEO during WWDC 2026, showcasing the latest software and technological advancements.

• WWDC 2026 dates The event runs from 10:00 am PDT on June 8 to June 12, with the keynote streamed live on Apple’s platforms.

• Developer-focused sessions Over 100 video sessions, interactive labs, and group appointments will allow developers to engage directly with Apple engineers.

• Swift Student Challenge winners Fifty distinguished Swift Student Challenge winners will attend the event at Apple Park and meet with Apple’s top experts, including Tim Cook.