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Apple unveils WWDC 2026 schedule, featuring Tim Cook's final keynote and major AI-powered software updates.
Key points
• Final Tim Cook keynote
CEO Tim Cook will deliver his last keynote presentation as Apple CEO during WWDC 2026, showcasing the latest software and technological advancements.
• WWDC 2026 dates
The event runs from 10:00 am PDT on June 8 to June 12, with the keynote streamed live on Apple’s platforms.
• Developer-focused sessions
Over 100 video sessions, interactive labs, and group appointments will allow developers to engage directly with Apple engineers.
• Swift Student Challenge winners
Fifty distinguished Swift Student Challenge winners will attend the event at Apple Park and meet with Apple’s top experts, including Tim Cook.
• Major software updates
Expected updates include iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS, with significant AI enhancements and Siri powered by Google’s Gemini AI.
Key statistics
50
Number of Swift Student Challenge winners attending
5 days
Duration of WWDC 2026 in days
June 8
Date of WWDC 2026 keynote start
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Published 19 May 2026, 09:15 IST