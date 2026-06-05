Apple App Store registers record breaking $1.4 trillion worth sales, billings in 2025

Apple App Store achieves record $1.4 trillion in sales and billings in 2025, highlighting its dominance in the app ecosystem.

Key highlights

• Record-breaking growth The App Store facilitated over $1.4 trillion in developer billings and sales in 2025, nearly tripling its ecosystem size since 2019.

• Developer benefits Over 90% of billings and sales facilitated by the App Store required no commission from developers, making it a highly lucrative platform.

• Global expansion Billings and sales more than doubled in China and tripled in the US and Europe over the past six years, with strong growth in India.

• AI integration surge In 2025, over 40 of the top 100 apps featured AI capabilities, driving stronger billing growth compared to non-AI apps.