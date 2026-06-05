Apple App Store registers record breaking $1.4 trillion worth sales, billings in 2025

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Apple App Store achieves record $1.4 trillion in sales and billings in 2025, highlighting its dominance in the app ecosystem.
Key highlights
• Record-breaking growth
The App Store facilitated over $1.4 trillion in developer billings and sales in 2025, nearly tripling its ecosystem size since 2019.
• Developer benefits
Over 90% of billings and sales facilitated by the App Store required no commission from developers, making it a highly lucrative platform.
• Global expansion
Billings and sales more than doubled in China and tripled in the US and Europe over the past six years, with strong growth in India.
• AI integration surge
In 2025, over 40 of the top 100 apps featured AI capabilities, driving stronger billing growth compared to non-AI apps.
• Developer support initiatives
Apple’s Developer Centers in Bengaluru, the US, China, and Singapore, along with a new Berlin unit, foster innovation and inclusivity, as seen with apps like Guitar Wiz.
Key statistics
$1.4 trillion
Total billings and sales in 2025
Nearly tripled
Ecosystem growth since 2019
850 million
Weekly active users in 2025
175
Countries and regions served
Over 40
Top 100 apps with AI capabilities
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 05 June 2026, 06:52 IST