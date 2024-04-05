Apple Arcade adds Sago Mini Trips+ and more games

Since the launch in 2019, Arcade has steadily grown in popularity among Apple device owners. It now houses more than 200 ad-free gaming titles.

This week, the company has introduced three new titles-- Sago Mini Trips+, Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop and Super Monsters Ate My Condo+.

Sago Mini Trips+ game is created by Sago Mini. It is great for kids (three and up age group). In this game, players just have to sail through exotic locations with their Sago Mini friends. An interesting aspect of the game is that the phone doesn't require internet to play it.