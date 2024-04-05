Apple Arcade adds Sago Mini Trips+ and more games

Since the launch in 2019, Arcade has steadily grown in popularity among Apple device owners. It now houses more than 200 ad-free gaming titles.
This week, the company has introduced three new titles-- Sago Mini Trips+, Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop and Super Monsters Ate My Condo+.
Sago Mini Trips+ game is created by Sago Mini. It is great for kids (three and up age group). In this game, players just have to sail through exotic locations with their Sago Mini friends. An interesting aspect of the game is that the phone doesn't require internet to play it.
Photo Credit: Apple
Second in the line up is the Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop. It is a popular Japanese matching puzzle game developed by popular gaming comany SEGA. It has 24 playable characters and offers real-time multiplayer battles with up to four players.
Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop by SEGA.
Photo Credit: Apple
"Puyo Puyo has captured the hearts and minds of players for over 30 years. During my time working on the series, I’ve had the pleasure of bringing its chain-making fun to various platforms. While most people in Japan are aware of the IP, it has been my hope to spread awareness to a larger global audience. As such, I am grateful to have been given the opportunity to produce a game for Apple Arcade－a platform known for its commitment to quality gaming. This release marks a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to bring the joy of Puyo Puyo to players around the world and we couldn't be more thrilled to share this exciting journey with the Apple Arcade community," said Mizuki Hosoyamada, maker of Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop game.
Super Monsters Ate My Condo+ is another fun game. It is puzzle game developed by New Zealand-based PikPok. Here, players just have to swipe and match the same coloured condos to score points and feed the insatiable monsters.
Super Monsters Ate My Condo+ on Apple Arcade.
Photo Credit: Apple
In India, Arcade subscription costs Rs 99 per month. The company also offers Apple One bundle deal that offers access to Arcade, Cloud+, Apple TV+ and Music subscriptions. It is available in individual and family plans for Rs 195 and Rs 365, respectively.
With Apple Arcade subscription, users get ad-free access to games. Also, players won't have to make any in-app purchase to get new tools and go new levels in the game.
