Apple launches 2026 Pride Edition Watch Band with vibrant rainbow design and new dynamic watch faces for LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

Key points

• Pride Edition Watch Band The new Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Loop features an 11-colour rainbow design in three sizes (40mm, 42mm, 46mm) priced at Rs 4,500.

• Dynamic Pride Luminance Watch Face Apple introduces a customizable 'Pride Luminance' watch face with radial and vertical geometric patterns that refract colours dynamically.

• Cross-Platform Pride Themes Pride Luminance themes and wallpapers will also be available for iPhones and iPads with iOS 26.5, iPadOS 26.5, and watchOS 26.5.

• Release Timeline The new features are expected to launch by late May or early June 2026, ahead of the Apple WWDC 2026.