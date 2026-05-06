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Apple launches 2026 Pride Edition Watch Band with vibrant rainbow design and new dynamic watch faces for LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
Key points
• Pride Edition Watch Band
The new Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Loop features an 11-colour rainbow design in three sizes (40mm, 42mm, 46mm) priced at Rs 4,500.
• Dynamic Pride Luminance Watch Face
Apple introduces a customizable 'Pride Luminance' watch face with radial and vertical geometric patterns that refract colours dynamically.
• Cross-Platform Pride Themes
Pride Luminance themes and wallpapers will also be available for iPhones and iPads with iOS 26.5, iPadOS 26.5, and watchOS 26.5.
• Release Timeline
The new features are expected to launch by late May or early June 2026, ahead of the Apple WWDC 2026.
• Availability
The band can be pre-booked on Apple’s online store and app, with physical availability starting later in the week.
Key statistics
Rs 4,500
Pride Edition Watch Band price
11
Number of colours in the band design
40mm, 42mm, and 46mm
Watch band sizes available
By the end of May or early June 2026
Expected launch window for new features
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Apple's Pride Luminance UI theme for iPhone and iPad.
Published 06 May 2026, 08:36 IST