Apple brings new redesigned iCloud app, splits iTunes into four apps for Windows

iCloud is a one-stop destination for Apple device owners to know the storage status, and services availed and to know how many devices are connected to a particular Apple ID and be able to track the misplaced/lost devices too.

Last year, Apple refurbished the website with a visually appealing interface, but the app did not get any improvements and remained cluttered. Now, the Cupertino-based company has come up with a new redesigned iCloud app for Windows PC owners. It is available for the Windows 10 and 11 series.

The new iCloud app comes with a refreshing user interface, new onboarding, and setup experience. It now displays an informative syncing status that shows the progress of uploading and downloading content from iCloud.