Apple brings new redesigned iCloud app, splits iTunes into four apps for Windows

iCloud is a one-stop destination for Apple device owners to know the storage status, and services availed and to know how many devices are connected to a particular Apple ID and be able to track the misplaced/lost devices too.
Last year, Apple refurbished the website with a visually appealing interface, but the app did not get any improvements and remained cluttered. Now, the Cupertino-based company has come up with a new redesigned iCloud app for Windows PC owners. It is available for the Windows 10 and 11 series.
The new iCloud app comes with a refreshing user interface, new onboarding, and setup experience. It now displays an informative syncing status that shows the progress of uploading and downloading content from iCloud.
Apple iCloud app for Windows.
Photo Credit: Apple
It also offers shortcuts to open iCloud content on a PC. Now, the users can see photo syncing performance with Microsoft Photos. It also brings support for physical security keys for secure Apple ID sign-in, and this reduces the frequency of sign-in prompts, and more.
Besides the iCloud app, Apple has split iTunes into four different apps-- Music, Apple TV, Devices, and a standalone iTunes. The latter will continue to be the home for Podcasts and Audiobooks.
Apple Music app for Windows.
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple Music app comes with an updated UI, lossless playback, time-synced lyrics, and 4K Music Videos. It also offers the option to use AirPlay.
Apple TV for Windows.
Photo Credit: Apple
With the Apple TV app for Windows, users will get access to all the high-quality Apple TV+ original movies, and TV serials in 4K, 1080p. Also, it has the option to rent the latest movies. And, with the MLS season pass, watch live-action sports right from the Windows PC.
The new Devices app will allow users to update, sync, and backup their Apple devices.
This is the right move by Apple, as users will be able to navigate through dedicated apps for specific content faster than before.
