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Hometechnology

Apple CEOs through the years: From Michael Scott (not that one) to John Ternus

Since Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak founded Apple 50 years ago and wowed the world with its computers, the company’s corner office has been a seat of technological power.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 10:52 IST
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Michael Scott

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Mike Markkula

John Sculley

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Michael Spindler

Gil Amelio

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Steve Jobs

Tim Cook

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John Ternus

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Published 21 April 2026, 10:52 IST
TechnologyTim CookApple

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