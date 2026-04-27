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Apple comes up with fun Indian royal court-themed ad to highlight iPhone 17's features

Each time the court messenger comes with bad news to the royal family, the crisis gets resolved by iPhone 17's features.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 14:18 IST
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Apple iPhone 17's 'Centre Stage' feature for group selfies.

Apple iPhone 17's 'Centre Stage' feature for group selfies.

Credit: Apple

Apple iPhone 17's Dual Capture feature.

Apple iPhone 17's Dual Capture feature.

Credit: Apple

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Published 27 April 2026, 14:18 IST
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