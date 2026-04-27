<p>With iPhone sales in most of the Western markets saturating, Apple, over the past few years, has increasingly shifted focus to India, the world's fastest and second biggest smartphone markets.</p><p>Besides setting up multiple fully owned retail stores, Apple comes up with witty ads with local flavour to capture prospective buyers' attention. It has managed to score <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-registers-record-breaking-revenue-in-india-with-double-digit-growth-3879784">strong double-digit growth in the last several quarters</a> in the subcontinent.</p><p>In 2021, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/specials/this-apple-iphone-12-fumble-ad-with-indian-tabla-music-is-going-viral-966905.html">iPhone 12 ad 'Fumble'</a> was a huge hit among fans in India on social media platforms. It showed a woman dropping the iPhone on a road with a background score featuring fun Indian tabla, adding a fun element to the ad.</p>.Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review: Big, meaningful upgrades.<p>Now, the Cupertino-based company has come up with another witty ad called 'Why switch to iPhone'. It revolves around a royal family in the fort, using an iPhone for daily usage.</p><p>Each time the court messenger comes with bad news to the royal family, the crisis gets resolved by iPhone 17's features.</p>.Apple's fun bumpy auto ride ad showcases iPhone 15's durability .<p>In one instance, the messenger delivers the upsetting news that the court painter couldn't fit all the king's grandchildren. Here, iPhone 17's Centre Stage feature comes to the rescue. For the first-time ever, Apple has used a square front camera sensor on iPhone. It offers a wider field of view and higher resolution — up to 18MP for photos — to capture more detail.</p>.<p>Also, users can now take photos and videos in portrait or landscape while holding their iPhone vertically. For group selfies, Centre Stage for photos uses AI to automatically expand the field of view and can rotate from portrait to landscape to include everyone in the frame. </p><p>Thanks to the Centre Stage camera, the King manages to get all his grandchildren and the Queen in the frame comfortably and get it printed.</p><p>In the second instance, the messenger again comes with another troubling news, that the court staff couldn't find the King's AirPods. So, the latter opens the 'Find My' app and quickly tracks the misplaced item in no time.</p><p>In another video, the messenger comes to the queen to show that her favourite shoe has been chewed and damaged by her pet dog. The queen just picks up her iPhone and turns on the camera to capture a photo of the shoe. With the Visual Intelligence feature turned on, she finds a similar pair of sneakers on an e-commerce site and buys them instantly. Another issue was resolved in a few seconds.</p>.<p>In the other video ad, the king is making a strawberry cake recipe vlog with dual-capture mode on an iPhone 17. The messenger brings the news that there are no strawberries in the house. And, just behind the king, the queen has used up all the strawberries on a soldier's armour to make a modern art. The King quickly changes the video title to just a cake and continues with the preparation.</p>.Apple iPhone 17 review: Premium features without expensive 'Pro' price-tag.<p>Similarly, Apple has shot a few more ads highlighting Ceramic Shield on iPhone 17's display, fast charging, and more.</p>.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>