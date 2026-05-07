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Apple commits Rs 100 crore for green initiatives in India

It is collaborating with CleanMax to generate more 150 MW (megawatts) plus of new renewable energy capacity, sufficient enough to power an average 1,50,000 Indian households for one year.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 06:44 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Apple commits Rs 100 crore for green initiatives in India

In one line
Apple invests Rs 100 crore in India's green initiatives, advancing renewable energy and circular economy solutions.
Key highlights
Rs 100 crore investment
Apple commits Rs 100 crore to green initiatives in India, focusing on renewable energy and waste management.
150 MW renewable energy
Collaboration with CleanMax aims to generate 150+ MW of renewable energy, powering 150,000 Indian households annually.
Global carbon neutrality goal
Apple targets carbon neutrality by 2030, with 30% recycled materials in products and 100% fiber-based packaging.
Waste management expansion
Partnership with WWF-India and Saahas Zero Waste expands recycling facilities to new regions like Coimbatore.
Support for green entrepreneurs
Apple partners with Acumen to fund six early-stage green enterprises focused on waste management and circular economy.
Key statistics
30%
Recycled material in products
150 MW
Renewable energy capacity
1,50,000
Households powered annually
100%
Recycled gold and tin in PCBs
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
The Apple logo.

The Apple logo.

Credit: Reuters File Photo

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Published 07 May 2026, 06:44 IST
Business NewsTechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH Techrenewable energygreenWaste recyclingCarbon Neutral

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