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Apple invests Rs 100 crore in India's green initiatives, advancing renewable energy and circular economy solutions.
Key highlights
• Rs 100 crore investment
Apple commits Rs 100 crore to green initiatives in India, focusing on renewable energy and waste management.
• 150 MW renewable energy
Collaboration with CleanMax aims to generate 150+ MW of renewable energy, powering 150,000 Indian households annually.
• Global carbon neutrality goal
Apple targets carbon neutrality by 2030, with 30% recycled materials in products and 100% fiber-based packaging.
• Waste management expansion
Partnership with WWF-India and Saahas Zero Waste expands recycling facilities to new regions like Coimbatore.
• Support for green entrepreneurs
Apple partners with Acumen to fund six early-stage green enterprises focused on waste management and circular economy.
Key statistics
30%
Recycled material in products
150 MW
Renewable energy capacity
1,50,000
Households powered annually
100%
Recycled gold and tin in PCBs
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Credit: Reuters File Photo
Published 07 May 2026, 06:44 IST