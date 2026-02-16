Menu
technology

Apple confirms to host product launch event in New York City early March

Alongside the iPhone 17e, Apple is also expected to bring a new generation iPad, iPad Air and low-cost MacBook PC for students.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 15:47 IST
[Representational Image] The new iPhone 17e is expected to launch in early March 2026.

[Representational Image] The new iPhone 17e is expected to launch in early March 2026.

In Picture: Apple iPhone 16e series.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Published 16 February 2026, 15:47 IST
