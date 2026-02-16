<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-iphone-17e-coming-soon-with-four-big-upgrades-3891873">Cupertino-based technology major Apple</a> has announced to host the company's first major event early next month.</p><p>As per the media invitation, the programme is scheduled on March 4 in New York City, the Big Apple.</p><p>Multiple reports have also surfaced that the company will also be hosting special media briefing in London and Shanghai on the same day to showcase the new products.</p><p><strong>Apple Event 2026: Here's what to expect at Apple hardware programme</strong></p><p>Apple was rumoured to launch the iPhone 17e in the third week of February, but now, it looks like the device will be officially unveiled next month.</p>.From Galaxy S26 Ultra to Apple iPhone Fold: Five smartphones to look forward to in 2026.<p>The iPhone 16e successor will come with a slimmer bezel and feature an 18MP centre-stage FaceTime camera. It supports a wider field of view and higher resolution — up to 18MP for photos — to capture more detail. Users will be able to capture photos and videos in portrait or landscape while holding their iPhone vertically.</p><p>For group selfies, Centre Stage for photos uses AI to automatically expand the field of view and can rotate from portrait to landscape to include everyone in the frame. However, we are not sure if the device's camera will be able to support ultra-stabilised video in 4K HDR, as we see in the original iPhone 17 and 17 Pro models.</p>.<p>Inside, the iPhone 17e is said to come with Apple A19 processor with a six-core CPU, a five-core GPU (with dedicated Neural Accelerators) and 16-core Neural Engine. This silicon promises faster and more efficient performance upgrade over the predecessor.</p><p>Third major improvement one can expect in the iPhone 17e is the MagSafe wireless charging, a first for the budget e series and the previous SE series to date.</p>.<p>Also, the iPhone 17e will come with Apple's proprietary C1X and new N1 chip, which promises improvements in the overall performance and reliability of features like Personal Hotspot, Cellular 5G network and AirDrop.</p><p>Alongside the iPhone 17e, Apple is also expected to bring a new generation iPad, iPad Air and low-cost MacBook PC for students.</p><p>Though the new standard iPad and the iPad Air retain the same design language, they will come with newer A-series and M-series silicon, promising big performance upgrades.</p><p>As far as the low-cost MacBook is concerned, it is expected to feature a lightweight but a very sturdy aluminium enclosure. Inside, the device is said to be powered by A18 Pro series silicon to support not just regular applications, but also resource-intensive generative Artificial Intelligence functionalities, and still be able to deliver full-day battery life. The device will be targeted for students.</p><p>More details will emerge as we get close to the D-day.</p>.Apple working on clamshell-based iPhone flip with foldable display: Report.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>