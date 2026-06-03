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Apple Design Awards 2026: India’s Guitar Wiz wins top honours in inclusive category

Guitar Wiz is an all-in-one toolkit for guitarists; built with SwiftUI by solo developer Bijoy Thangaraj. It comes with several inclusivity features, robust VoiceOver integration, which provides spoken information and instructions on everything -- from pitch to chord guidance to where players should place their fingers on the frets.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 10:43 IST
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Delight & Fun

grug by Ocho, Apple Design Award winner for Delight and Fun.

grug by Ocho, Apple Design Award winner for Delight and Fun.

Credit: Apple

Is This Seat Taken? by Poti Poti Studio, Apple Design Award winner for Delight and Fun.

Is This Seat Taken? by Poti Poti Studio, Apple Design Award winner for Delight and Fun.

Credit: Apple

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Apple Design Awards 2026: Inclusivity segment

Guitar Wiz by Bijoy Thangaraj, Apple Design Award winner for Inclusivity.

Guitar Wiz by Bijoy Thangaraj, Apple Design Award winner for Inclusivity.

Credit: Apple

Pine Hearts by Hyper Luminal Games Limited, Apple Design Award winner for Inclusivity.

Pine Hearts by Hyper Luminal Games Limited, Apple Design Award winner for Inclusivity.

Credit: Apple

Apple Design Awards 2026: Innovation segment

NBA: Live Games &amp; Scores by NBA Media Ventures, LLC; Apple Design Award winner for Innovation.

NBA: Live Games & Scores by NBA Media Ventures, LLC; Apple Design Award winner for Innovation.

Credit: Apple

Blue Prince by Dogubomb, Apple Design Award winner for Innovation.

Blue Prince by Dogubomb, Apple Design Award winner for Innovation.

Credit: Apple

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Apple Design Awards 2026: Interaction segment

Moonlitt: Moon Phase Tracker by Flipping Hues Srls, Apple Design Award winner for Interaction.

Moonlitt: Moon Phase Tracker by Flipping Hues Srls, Apple Design Award winner for Interaction.

Credit: Apple

Sago Mini Jinja’s Garden by Sago Mini, Apple Design Award winner for Interaction.

Sago Mini Jinja’s Garden by Sago Mini, Apple Design Award winner for Interaction.

Credit: Apple

Apple Design Awards 2026: Social Impact segment

Primary: News in Depth by Wood Metal Rocks LLC, Apple Design Award winner for Social Impact.

Primary: News in Depth by Wood Metal Rocks LLC, Apple Design Award winner for Social Impact.

Credit: Apple

Consume Me by Jenny Jiao Hsia and AP Thomson, Apple Design Award winner for Social Impact.

Consume Me by Jenny Jiao Hsia and AP Thomson, Apple Design Award winner for Social Impact.

Credit: Apple

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Visuals and Graphics

Tide Guide: Charts &amp; Tables by Condor Digital, Apple Design Award winner for Visuals and Graphics.

Tide Guide: Charts & Tables by Condor Digital, Apple Design Award winner for Visuals and Graphics.

Credit: Apple

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition by CD Projekt S.A., Apple Design Award winner for Visuals and Graphics.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition by CD Projekt S.A., Apple Design Award winner for Visuals and Graphics.

Credit: Apple

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Published 03 June 2026, 10:43 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechiPhoneWWDCApple App StoreApple Design AwardsMacbookVision ProguitariOS appsWorldwide Developers Conference

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