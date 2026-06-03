Apple Design Awards 2026: India’s Guitar Wiz wins top honours in inclusive category

grug by Ocho, Apple Design Award winner for Delight and Fun.
Is This Seat Taken? by Poti Poti Studio, Apple Design Award winner for Delight and Fun.
Apple Design Awards 2026: Inclusivity segment
Guitar Wiz by Bijoy Thangaraj, Apple Design Award winner for Inclusivity.
Pine Hearts by Hyper Luminal Games Limited, Apple Design Award winner for Inclusivity.
Apple Design Awards 2026: Innovation segment
NBA: Live Games & Scores by NBA Media Ventures, LLC; Apple Design Award winner for Innovation.
Blue Prince by Dogubomb, Apple Design Award winner for Innovation.
Apple Design Awards 2026: Interaction segment
Moonlitt: Moon Phase Tracker by Flipping Hues Srls, Apple Design Award winner for Interaction.
Sago Mini Jinja’s Garden by Sago Mini, Apple Design Award winner for Interaction.
Apple Design Awards 2026: Social Impact segment
Primary: News in Depth by Wood Metal Rocks LLC, Apple Design Award winner for Social Impact.
Consume Me by Jenny Jiao Hsia and AP Thomson, Apple Design Award winner for Social Impact.
Tide Guide: Charts & Tables by Condor Digital, Apple Design Award winner for Visuals and Graphics.
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition by CD Projekt S.A., Apple Design Award winner for Visuals and Graphics.
Published 03 June 2026, 10:43 IST