Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Apple doubles down on green efforts to reach carbon-neutral goal by 2030

New milestones include removing plastic from packaging, using 100 percent recycled cobalt in Apple-designed batteries, and replenishing more than half of Apple’s corporate water use.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 13:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
Apple Environment Report 2025.

Apple Environment Report 2025.

Credit: Apple

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 April 2026, 13:32 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechGreenhouse gasesgreenCarbon NeutralNGOWater Conservation

Follow us on :

Follow Us