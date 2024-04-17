Apple doubles down on investment in renewable energy and clean water

In July 2020, Apple set an ambitious target of turning the company to 100 per cent carbon neutral across manufacturing and corporate operations, by the end of 2030.

Since then, Apple has made efforts to reduce the impact on the environment for producing its products. Several models of iPhones, iPads, Watches, Mac computers and even accessories are made of recycled materials.

Apple's current line of flagship smart wearables-- Watch Series 9 (review), Watch Ultra 2 and Watch SE 2 (new models on sale since Q4, 2023) are the world's first carbon-neutral products. Apple has used clean energy and recycled materials from the start to the end covering- sourcing raw materials for the devices, to running the factory plants and reaching the hands of the customer.

Now, Apple has announced to further ramp up investments in clean energy and water in regions including India where its supply partners operate factories.