Apple Fitness+ brings Pilates programme to India

<p>Since its debut in December 2025, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-launches-fitness-subscription-in-india-3832553">Apple Fitness+ service</a> has grown significantly in India.</p><p>Now, the company has introduced the new Pilates programme in the subcontinent.</p><p>For the uninitiated, Pilates is a Western exercise concept. It is a low-impact, mind-body exercise system developed by Joseph Pilates in the early 20th century. It primarily improves body strength, flexibility, posture, and mental awareness.</p>.Google brings improved shopping experience on Gemini, AI Mode, and Circle to Search.<p>With the launch of the Pilates programme in India, Apple Fitness+ offers a structured routine for three weeks.</p><p>Across three weeks, participants will have to complete three 20-minute bodyweight workouts per week, each targeting major muscle groups while progressively building strength, control, and mobility.</p><p>To keep the excitement and momentum going, Apple Fitness+ will focus on a different theme each week to help participants refine their practice.</p>.<p>In the first week, it will focus on 'Centring', to get started to know the key basic exercises of Pilates. In the following week, subscribers will face more challenging tasks to make the body more stable and precise, as exercises become more advanced. </p><p>In the third week, the users will be able to master the exercises. In the following weeks, it can be repeated again and again to continue refining form and building strength.</p><p>Besides Pilates, Fitness+ users can access the service’s 12 different workout types — including Strength, Yoga, HIIT, Pilates, Dance, Cycling, Kickboxing, and Meditation — with episodes ranging from five to 45 minutes on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. </p>.Apple Fitness+ launches new workout programmes for Apple Watch users.<p>Users can also track their workouts with Apple Watch, or use AirPods Pro 3 and view personal metrics directly onscreen, such as heart rate, calories burned, and progress on their Activity rings.</p><p>In India, Apple Fitness+ is available in both monthly and annual plans for Rs 149 and Rs 999, respectively. It can also be shared with up to five other family members.</p>.Google launches AI Edge Eloquent, Gemma AI-powered speech-to-text dictation app for iPhones.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>