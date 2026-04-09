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Apple Fitness+ brings Pilates programme to India

Across three weeks, participants will have to complete three 20-minute bodyweight workouts per week, each targeting major muscle groups while progressively building strength, control, and mobility.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 15:32 IST
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Pilates in Apple Fitness+.

Pilates in Apple Fitness+.

Credit: Apple

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Published 09 April 2026, 15:32 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechexerciseApple Fitness+pilates

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