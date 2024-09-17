Apple gets FDA nod to bring sleep apnoea detection feature to its smartwatches

Last week, Apple unveiled its new line of devices including iPhone 16, 16 Pro, AirPods 4, and Watch Series 10. The highlight of the event was the sleep apneoa detection capability in Apple's latest smart wearable.

The company revealed that the new potential life-saving feature will be enabled later via software, as it was awaiting approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

To everyone's surprise, the FDA on Monday (September 16) granted the official nod to Apple to bring the sleep apneoa detection feature to Watch Series 10 and also to the one generation old Watch Series 9. The new model is slated to hit stores later this week on September 20.