technology

Apple Hebbal: Inside pics of Bengaluru's first Apple Store

After launching Apple BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi, American technology major is all set to open Apple Hebbal Store in Bengaluru, the IT capital of India.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 13:22 IST
Apple Watches displayed at Apple Hebbal Store.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple Hebbal Store will host Today at Apple Session for free.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPads displayed at Apple Hebbal Store.

Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

Apple AirPods Max, Beats speakers on display at Appl Hebbal Store.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple MacBook series displayed at Apple Hebbal Store.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone and Mac device accessories displayed at Apple Hebbal Store.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 16 and 16 Plus displayed at Apple Hebbal Store.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple TV display at Apple Hebbal.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone customers will be able to buy all official accessories at Apple Hebbal.

Credit: DH Phoot/KVN Rohit

Apple Hebbal is carbon neutral, as it is powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.

Credit: DH Photo/ Pushkar V

Apple Watch Ultra 2 displayed at Apple Hebbal Store.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

At Apple Hebbal Store, customers can buy wide variaty of Apple computers from MacBook Air to MacBook Pro and Mac Mini to iMacs.

Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

Customers can buy all the new devices at Apple Hebbal.

Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

Apple Hebbal supports after-sale repair services.

Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

Apple executives at Genius Bar will help with setting up Apple devices for the customers at Apple Hebbal Store.

Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

Customers can buy latest HomePod speakers at Apple Hebbal

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Published 01 September 2025, 13:22 IST
