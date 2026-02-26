<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/apple">Apple </a>is in talks with several Indian banks and global card networks as it prepares to launch its Apple Pay service in India, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.</p>.Govt, RBI in talks with Alipay+ to integrate its instant payment systems.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iphone">iPhone </a>maker is in talks with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, as it aims to introduce its payment service in India around the middle of 2026, the report said.</p>