Apple in talks with banks to start payment service in India: Reports

The iPhone maker ‌is in ⁠talks with ICICI Bank, ‌HDFC Bank and ‌Axis Bank, as ‌it ‌aims to introduce its payment service in ⁠India ⁠around the middle of 2026, the report said.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 10:21 IST
