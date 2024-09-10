Apple iOS 18 set for release next week; list of iPhones eligible for latest update

Last night, Apple pulled the wraps off the new iPhone 16, 16 Pro series models with incremental upgrades over the predecessors. The new mobiles will come with the latest iOS 18 out-of-the-box.
The company has announced to roll out the iOS 18 with new features to select older iPhones next week on September 16.
The upcoming iOS 18 is touted to be biggest update for iPhones to date. Besides the new generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) feature-- Apple Intelligence, it comes with a lot of customisation options, productivity tools and more.
Once updated to the new iOS 18, iPhone owners can pick and drop apps and widgets in any open space on the home screen and lock screen. The users can even move them right above the dock for easy access or perfectly arrange them around the wallpaper’s edge so that there is no obstruction on subjects such as pet dogs or children at the centre of home screen. Users can also bring darker and tinted effects to app icons and widgets.
The most notable improvement coming with the iOS 18 is the Apple Intelligence.
With the new iOS 18 update, the iPhones will get all-new Siri. It will be powered by Apple Intelligence. It will have refreshing new launch animation that makes the display at the edge of the front panel glow as Siri speaks to the user. Its voice will be more human-like with emotions and tone.
Apple Intelligence also supports Image Playground feature. It will be able to churn out synthetic photos on iPhones with just text prompts. It can be used to create personlised stickers and GIFs and more. It will be baked in to iMessages app, Notes, Mail, Pages, Keynotes and other native iPhone apps.
With writing tools, it can help user refine their email/messages and even proof-reading before he/she can press the send button to the colleagues or friends.
Apple Intelligence-powered Image Playground and Image Wand features.
Photo Credit: Apple
Also, Apple Intelligence will be integrated with native camera app. It will offer the new Clean Up tool, that can can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo — without accidentally altering the subject.
Apple has announced to offer enhanced gen AI features with ChatGPT integration. Initially, it will be free, but users will have subscribe to premium service offered by OpenAI.
However, it should be noted that the Apple Intelligence features will be made available little later in the year. It will initially launched in select regions including the US in December, and later, it will rolled out other markets including India, most probably in early 2025.
Here's the list of iPhones eligible for iOS 18 update:
List of iPhone models eligible for iOS 18 update
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 Plus
iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 Plus
iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iPhone 13
iPhone 13 mini
iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro Max
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 mini
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 11
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone XS
iPhone XS Max
iPhone XR
iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)
And, it should be noted that the Apple Intelligence is compatible with two older models-- iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max-- and the new iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max.
