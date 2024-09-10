Apple iOS 18 set for release next week; list of iPhones eligible for latest update

Last night, Apple pulled the wraps off the new iPhone 16, 16 Pro series models with incremental upgrades over the predecessors. The new mobiles will come with the latest iOS 18 out-of-the-box.

The company has announced to roll out the iOS 18 with new features to select older iPhones next week on September 16.

The upcoming iOS 18 is touted to be biggest update for iPhones to date. Besides the new generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) feature-- Apple Intelligence, it comes with a lot of customisation options, productivity tools and more.

Once updated to the new iOS 18, iPhone owners can pick and drop apps and widgets in any open space on the home screen and lock screen. The users can even move them right above the dock for easy access or perfectly arrange them around the wallpaper’s edge so that there is no obstruction on subjects such as pet dogs or children at the centre of home screen. Users can also bring darker and tinted effects to app icons and widgets.