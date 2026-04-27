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Apple iOS 26.4.2 fixes iPhone bug that exposed deleted messages

Similar to iPhones, Apple has rolled out iPadOS 26.4.2 with the same security bug fixes for iPads.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 07:16 IST
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Apple iOS 26.4.2.

Apple iOS 26.4.2.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

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Published 27 April 2026, 07:16 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechiOSiOS UpdateZero Day vulnerabilityZero-day vulnerability

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