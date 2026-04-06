Excellent build quality | Powerful A19 chipset | Full day battery life | MagSafe wireless charging capability
Just a lone camera on the back; the versatility of the dual and triple cameras of the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro models are sorely missed
Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display | Durability: aerospace-grade aluminium frame, IP68 water-and-dust proof rating, Ceramic Shield 2 protective shield on display | Processor: Apple A19 chipset | Camera: 48MP sensor with LED flash | Front camera: 12MP FaceTime camera | Charging Speed: MagSafe wireless charing with 7.5W speed | Wired charging: 20W charging speed | Storage: 256GB & 512GB storage