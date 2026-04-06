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Apple iPhone 17e review: Incremental upgrade

It features quicker MagSafe wireless charging, a robust A19 processor, and an entirely new Apple C1X cellular modem. The A19 silicon ensures that the iPhone 17e operates with exceptional smoothness.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 12:20 IST
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Apple iPhone 17e
4/5
  • Pros:

    Excellent build quality | Powerful A19 chipset | Full day battery life | MagSafe wireless charging capability

  • Cons:

    Just a lone camera on the back; the versatility of the dual and triple cameras of the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro models are sorely missed

Specifications:

Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display | Durability: aerospace-grade aluminium frame, IP68 water-and-dust proof rating, Ceramic Shield 2 protective shield on display | Processor: Apple A19 chipset | Camera: 48MP sensor with LED flash | Front camera: 12MP FaceTime camera | Charging Speed: MagSafe wireless charing with 7.5W speed | Wired charging: 20W charging speed | Storage: 256GB & 512GB storage

Apple iPhone 17e.

Apple iPhone 17e.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17e.

Apple iPhone 17e.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17e with Apple MagSafe covercase.

Apple iPhone 17e with Apple MagSafe covercase.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17e.

Apple iPhone 17e.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17e.

Apple iPhone 17e.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17e.

Apple iPhone 17e.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17e.

Apple iPhone 17e.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17e's camera sample.

Apple iPhone 17e's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17e's camera sample.

Apple iPhone 17e's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17e's camera sample.

Apple iPhone 17e's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17e's camera sample.

Apple iPhone 17e's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17e's camera sample.

Apple iPhone 17e's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17e's camera sample.

Apple iPhone 17e's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17e's camera sample.

Apple iPhone 17e's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17e's camera sample.

Apple iPhone 17e's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17e's camera sample.

Apple iPhone 17e's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17e's camera sample.

Apple iPhone 17e's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17e's camera sample.

Apple iPhone 17e's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17e's camera sample.

Apple iPhone 17e's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17e's camera sample.

Apple iPhone 17e's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17e.

Apple iPhone 17e.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

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Published 06 April 2026, 12:20 IST
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