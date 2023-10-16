Apple kicks off Diwali festive sale in India

Dasara (Dussehra) festival is already underway and Deepavali (Diwali) just a couple weeks away in India. This is the time when consumer electronics brands kick off the annual festive sale in the country.
Already, Amazon and Flipkart are hosting the Great Indian Festival and The Big Billion Days sales, respectively.
Now, Apple has joined the party and is offering big discounts on a wide range of products from iPhones to iPads and Mac PCs to Apple Watches and HomePod.
Customers with HDFC credit cards can claim up to Rs 6,000 discount on iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. And, on iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, Apple is offering Rs 5,000 off.
And, on iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, customers can claim up to Rs 4,000 discount. Apple is offering Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone SE, respectively.
Furthermore, Apple is offering up to Rs 67,800 discount for people who'd like to trade in their old device for the new iPhone model.
Apple is offering up to Rs 10,000 off on MacBook Air (13-inch and 15-inch) with M2, MacBook Pro (13-inch, 14-inch and 16-inch) and Mac Studio.
On the MacBook Air (with M1 chip), Apple is offering a Rs 8,000 discount. Customers can claim up to Rs 5,000 off in iMac (24-inch) and Mac mini. Add to that, Apple is also offering trade-in deals too.
On Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9, customers can claim Rs 5,000 and Rs 4,000 discounts, respectively with HDFC credit cards.
Customers who go for Watch SE, are entitled to up to a Rs 2,000 discount.
Apple Diwali 2023 festive sale season begins in India.
Apple
The premium iPad Pro (11-inch and 12.9-inch) and iPad Air are available with up to Rs 5,000 discount on Apple Store. The regular iPad (10th gen) is offered with up to Rs 4,000 off.
The iPad (9th gen) and the iPad mini are available with up to Rs 3,000 discount on Apple Store.
On AirPods Pro and HomePods, Apple is offering Rs 2,000 discount with HDFC bank credit cards.
Besides lucrative discount offers and trade-in deals, Apple is offering something unique that no other retailers offer, customers are entitled to get free personalisation of their products such as engravings in the form unique mix of emojis, numbers, and text. He/she can choose from Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, and Telugu, in addition to English language to engrave on iPads, AirPods, AirTag, or Apple Pencil (2nd Gen).
Apple offers personalisation option on iPads, AirPods and Apple Pencil stylus.
Apple
Also, customers get flexible delivery in select cities, and device pick up at physical stores (BKC, Mumbai and Saket, Delhi).
Apple earlier this year opened its official Stores in Mumbai and Delhi, and here the company hosts fun and interactive Today at Apple sessions to help customers understand and make the best use of their Apple products.
At the BKC Store, Apple is hosting 'Light Up Mumbai' — a series of free talks and workshops from October 19 to November 14. Interested people can sign up for sessions at the official website (here).
Today at Apple session with Popular NaadSadhana app developer Sandeep Ranade at Apple BKC Store, 7:30 pm Mumbai on October 31, 2023.
Apple
On October 19, customers can interact with rap sensation KING for an intimate conversation at Apple BKC at 7:30 pm (till 9:00 pm). He’ll share the stories behind his music and upcoming album New Life.
Later this month, Apple BKC will host Behind Bollywood with Vikramaditya Motwane on October 26 (7:30 pm to 9:00 pm).
On October 31, Popular NaadSadhana app developer Sandeep Ranade will help customers on how they can improve their singing capability with his app on iPhone.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.