Apple kicks off Diwali festive sale in India

Dasara (Dussehra) festival is already underway and Deepavali (Diwali) just a couple weeks away in India. This is the time when consumer electronics brands kick off the annual festive sale in the country.

Already, Amazon and Flipkart are hosting the Great Indian Festival and The Big Billion Days sales, respectively.

Now, Apple has joined the party and is offering big discounts on a wide range of products from iPhones to iPads and Mac PCs to Apple Watches and HomePod.

Customers with HDFC credit cards can claim up to Rs 6,000 discount on iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. And, on iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, Apple is offering Rs 5,000 off.

And, on iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, customers can claim up to Rs 4,000 discount. Apple is offering Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone SE, respectively.

Furthermore, Apple is offering up to Rs 67,800 discount for people who'd like to trade in their old device for the new iPhone model.

Apple is offering up to Rs 10,000 off on MacBook Air (13-inch and 15-inch) with M2, MacBook Pro (13-inch, 14-inch and 16-inch) and Mac Studio.

On the MacBook Air (with M1 chip), Apple is offering a Rs 8,000 discount. Customers can claim up to Rs 5,000 off in iMac (24-inch) and Mac mini. Add to that, Apple is also offering trade-in deals too.

On Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9, customers can claim Rs 5,000 and Rs 4,000 discounts, respectively with HDFC credit cards.

Customers who go for Watch SE, are entitled to up to a Rs 2,000 discount.