Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Apple launches M4-powered iPad Air series

The new iPad Air also features the latest in Apple silicon connectivity chips, N1 and C1X, to deliver fast wireless and cellular connections — and support for Wi-Fi 7.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 15:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
iPad Air M4.

iPad Air M4.

Credit: Apple

Apple iPad Air M4.

Apple iPad Air M4.

Credit: Apple

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 15:33 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechiPadOSTabletiPadiPad Airtablet computers

Follow us on :

Follow Us