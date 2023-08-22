Apple may bring iPhone 15 Ultra with 10X periscope telephoto lens

Every September, Cupertino-based technology major Apple refreshes its premium iPhone models. For the last couple of years, the upgrade cycle has been very moderate, and barring the fancy Dynamic Island display design, there has been no major design change.
With less than two weeks left before September begins, a new report has emerged that Apple will bring a uber-premium iPhone Ultra variant on the lines of its Watch Ultra series. The new model is understood to be called as iPhone 15 Ultra, and will replace the Pro Max series for good.
Apple is expected to bring four models-- iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Ultra. The latter will have a better camera than the Pro version.
If the sources of the tipster Andrew O'Hara (of the Apple Insider blog) are to be believed, Apple iPhone 15 Ultra is said to come with a periscope telephoto which promises 10X optical zoom with lossless photo quality.
This will come in handy to take high-quality photos of monuments and landmarks whenever one goes on a family trip to exotic locations.
Also, the iPhone 15 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro will feature a Titanium case, a first for iPhones to date. It has to be noted that Pro models used to have steel cases and regular models come with aluminium.
Besides titanium casing, the iPhone 15 Ultra and Pro model are said to come with an action button, which replaces the trademark physical toggle (to switch between ring and silent modes) which has been in iPhones for more than a decade. The standard models will continue to have the toggle.
Another big upgrade coming in the premium iPhone 15 Ultra and Pro is the new 3nm class Apple A17 Bionic, which is touted to be the world's most powerful and fastest chipset on a phone to date.
One major change expected to come in iPhone 15 and 15 Plus include the Dynamic Island display design, but will come with the one-year-old Apple A16 Bionic seen in iPhone 14 Pro models.
Also, all the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Ultra is expected to come with a Type-C port, a first for any iPhone since the first generation model.
Due to the European Union order, Apple has apparently agreed to replace the lightning port-based cable with Type-C, as the latter is compatible with almost all accessories in the market. And, consumers need not have to buy separate lightning port-based accessories.
But, due to the rise in the cost of raw materials and the incorporation of premium titanium cases, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro are expected to be more expensive compared to the launch prices of iPhone 14 Pro models