Apple may bring iPhone 15 Ultra with 10X periscope telephoto lens

Every September, Cupertino-based technology major Apple refreshes its premium iPhone models. For the last couple of years, the upgrade cycle has been very moderate, and barring the fancy Dynamic Island display design, there has been no major design change.

With less than two weeks left before September begins, a new report has emerged that Apple will bring a uber-premium iPhone Ultra variant on the lines of its Watch Ultra series. The new model is understood to be called as iPhone 15 Ultra, and will replace the Pro Max series for good.

Apple is expected to bring four models-- iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Ultra. The latter will have a better camera than the Pro version.

If the sources of the tipster Andrew O'Hara (of the Apple Insider blog) are to be believed, Apple iPhone 15 Ultra is said to come with a periscope telephoto which promises 10X optical zoom with lossless photo quality.

This will come in handy to take high-quality photos of monuments and landmarks whenever one goes on a family trip to exotic locations.