Apple may introduce paid plans to use advanced features of Apple Intelligence: Report

Last month, Apple offered a sneak peek at the company's proprietary generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) Apple Intelligence. It is slated to come with the new software update to devices with A17 Pro and M1 silicon (newer versions) later this year in September.

Before AI features could make their way to the devices, a new report has emerged that Apple may consider offering premium subscription models to customers.

It may launch "something like 'Apple Intelligence+' — with extra features that users pay monthly fees for, just like iCloud," said Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

It doesn't surprise many as Apple, compared to others in the industry, is really good at monetising its services and is even fighting long bitter legal battles against government regulators in the US and Europe, who want the company to reduce its App Store commission charges on the app developers.